SparkPoint Fuel Price Hits $0.0017 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $256,474.00 and $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.01616800 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035803 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

