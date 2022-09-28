SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

