SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.25% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $58,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $92.30 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34.

