SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $402.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

