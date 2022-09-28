Spheroid Universe Price Down 14.2% This Week (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $1,270.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069261 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10588402 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe was first traded on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins. The official website for Spheroid Universe is www.spheroiduniverse.io. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

