SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $276,735.11 and $137.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00320488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00128027 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00065964 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00050635 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

