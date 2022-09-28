Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($126.87) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £132 ($159.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £122.68 ($148.23).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £100.80 ($121.80) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of £111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,337.75. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 52-week high of £172.25 ($208.13).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

