Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $133.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $80.39 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

