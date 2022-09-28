Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.82. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.