SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives $271.67 Average PT from Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.67.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

