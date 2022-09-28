SSP Group’s (SSPG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock’s current price.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.81).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Trading Down 4.9 %

SSPG opened at GBX 199.05 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.76. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 197.95 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.