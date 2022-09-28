SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $25.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SSR Mining traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 79012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $260,318 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SSR Mining Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 71,771 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,190,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 1,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 154,451 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

