STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Hits $0.0565

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $7,123.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 11% against the dollar.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,802,051 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
