Starter (START) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Starter has a total market cap of $142,313.26 and $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starter coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starter has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starter alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005620 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Starter

Starter (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.

Starter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.