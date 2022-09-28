STASIS EURO Achieves Market Cap of $119.36 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $119.36 million and $26.34 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

