State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

RGA opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

