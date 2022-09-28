State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

