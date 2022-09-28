State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.20 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NVT stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

