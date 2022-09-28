State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 650 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

