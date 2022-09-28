State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 660 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Lindsay worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $16,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $13,869,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $8,933,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6,016.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.51. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $171.69.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

