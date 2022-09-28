State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 205 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average is $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

