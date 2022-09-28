State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

Trinseo Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $655.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

