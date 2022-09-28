Stater (STR) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Stater (STR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stater has a market cap of $59,134.15 and approximately $27,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stater has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

