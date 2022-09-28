Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.63 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Status has a market cap of $98.11 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,547.98 or 0.99935247 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057675 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079406 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

