Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPLP opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter worth $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $153,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

