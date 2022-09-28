Steem Hits One Day Volume of $22.58 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $91.29 million and $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00690120 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014450 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007946 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 415,234,106 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
