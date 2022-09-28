Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

