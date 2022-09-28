Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
SCM opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
