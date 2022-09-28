Step Hero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $24,869.99 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.05 or 1.00013444 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00079087 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

