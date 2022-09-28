Stephen Welker Acquires 250,000 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Stephen Welker purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($51,353.31).

Hostmore Stock Down 0.5 %

Hostmore stock opened at GBX 16.42 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.36. The company has a market cap of £20.71 million and a PE ratio of -33.20. Hostmore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.90 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.24 ($1.89).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hostmore in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

