StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $37.08 Average PT from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $24.93 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in StepStone Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after buying an additional 1,125,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after buying an additional 1,048,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after buying an additional 653,619 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

