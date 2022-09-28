Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 818 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.67. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

