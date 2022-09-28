StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 4.8 %
CMCM opened at $2.39 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15.
About Cheetah Mobile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.