StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 4.8 %

CMCM opened at $2.39 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.15.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

