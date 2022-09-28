StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

