StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Imunon Price Performance
Shares of CLSN opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Imunon will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Imunon Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
