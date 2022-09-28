StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Imunon Price Performance

Shares of CLSN opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Imunon will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Imunon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Imunon worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

