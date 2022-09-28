StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

NYSE NSPR opened at $1.50 on Monday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 334.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

See Also

