StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.50 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $19.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

