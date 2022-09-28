StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

