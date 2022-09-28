StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.69 on Monday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
