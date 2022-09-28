StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.69 on Monday. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 568,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

