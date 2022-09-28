StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SAL opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

