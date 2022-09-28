StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SAL opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
