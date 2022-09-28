StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $17.00 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

