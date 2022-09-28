StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.88. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.45%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.