StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.88. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.45%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.