StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.49. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.00% and a negative net margin of 46.08%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

