StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.6 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Insider Activity

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

