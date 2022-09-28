StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.81.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
