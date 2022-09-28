StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

