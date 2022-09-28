StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

