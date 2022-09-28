StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
See Also
