StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

