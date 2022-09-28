StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Performance
Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
