StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Trading Down 0.2 %
Kamada stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Featured Stories
