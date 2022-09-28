StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Trading Down 0.2 %

Kamada stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.