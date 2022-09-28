StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

