StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 4.6 %

PDEX opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

