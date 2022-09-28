StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 4.6 %
PDEX opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
