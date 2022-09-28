StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.2 %

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.